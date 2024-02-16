Manipur: Internet suspended after violence

The Manipur government took the decision to suspend internet services in Churachandpur district for a five-day period following a bout of violence triggered by actions taken against a Kuki-Zo policeman. This move came in response to escalating tensions in the district, characterized by the vandalization of key government offices, torching of vehicles, and other acts of unrest. Authorities expressed concerns over the potential misuse of social media platforms to incite further violence, leading to a disruption of public order and communal harmony.

The violence erupted after the suspension of a head constable from the district police, who was allegedly seen in a video alongside armed individuals. Subsequently, mobs attacked government premises and clashed with security forces, resulting in casualties and injuries. Amidst the turmoil, local groups called for a shutdown to protest against the reported killings, demanding the reinstatement of the suspended constable. Political figures, including State PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam, condemned inflammatory statements made by certain individuals that aggravated the situation.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) issued demands for immediate action, urging the district superintendent of police to revoke the suspension order and vacate the area within a stipulated timeframe. The situation remains tense as authorities grapple with restoring calm and addressing the grievances of the aggrieved parties.