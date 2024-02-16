Mann ki Baat : PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on February 25

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat will on Sunday, February 25. The address, which will be broadcast at 11 AM .

People can share their ideas and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat programme through MyGov portal and toll-free number 1800 11 7800. They can share their suggestions till the 23rd of February.

Also Read: Gulf country announces temporary road closure

On the final Sunday of every month, the Prime Minister’s monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann ki Baat,’ is broadcast. on the entire network of Akashvani and Doordarshan, AIR News website and Newsonair mobile app. It will also be live streamed on the YouTube channels of the AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.