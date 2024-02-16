Maradu Temple Fireworks Denied by District Collector

District Collector NSK Umesh has refused permission for the annual festival fireworks at Maradu Kottaram temple on February 21 and 22, citing safety concerns following the recent blast at Tripunithura. The decision was based on recommendations from the tahsildar, Kochi city police commissioner, and district fire officer.

Last December, the Kottaram Bagavathi Temple Devaswom secretary had applied for an LE6 category license for the fireworks. The temple committee proposed conducting the display at a nearby school ground, with barricades and temporary storage for explosives. However, reports from authorities highlighted safety deficiencies and proximity to residential and commercial areas.

The collector’s decision also referenced a High Court petition seeking a ban on fireworks at Maradu Kottaram temple. The court had already ruled to restrict fireworks at religious sites after a certain time, reinforcing concerns over safety and legal compliance.