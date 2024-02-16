Moto G04 launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Moto G04 was launched in India. The model was initially unveiled in January this year alongside the Moto G24. Offered in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green and Sunrise Orange colours, the Moto G04 starts in India at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,499.

The company is currently extending a Rs. 750 exchange offer on the 64GB option. Reliance Jio users, on pre-paid plan of Rs. 399, can also win cashback worth Rs. 2,000 and partner coupons worth Rs. 2,500 while purchasing the handset. The Moto G04 will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Motorola.in and offline retail stores starting February 22 at 12pm IST.

The budget handset from Motorola sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G04 is powered by a UniSoC T606 SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM which is expandable up to an additional 8GB virtually. The phone ships with Android 14-based My UX.

The Moto G04 carries a single 16-megapixel camera alongside an LED flash at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. It is also equipped with up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via an external microSD card.

The Moto G04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging. The handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.