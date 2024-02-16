Only 32 Gujratis Land Govt. Jobs in 2 Years, 2.38 Lakh Await Employment: Minister

Only 32 individuals secured government positions over the past two years in Gujarat, recent reports revealed. This revelation has sparked concerns, especially as the state currently hosts a staggering 2.38 lakh unemployed individuals who have registered for employment opportunities across various departments, as per official records.

According to reports, Gujarat’s BJP-led government disclosed in the Assembly that a total of 2,38,978 educated unemployed candidates have been registered over the past two years across 29 districts. Additionally, there are 10,757 individuals listed as partially-educated. Despite these figures, only 32 individuals managed to secure government employment during the same period, with the highest number of placements recorded in Ahmedabad (22), followed by Bhavnagar (9), and one in Gandhinagar, as reported by The New Indian Express. Industries Minister Balwantsinh Rajput provided these statistics in response to queries posed by Congress MLA. Further details revealed that Anand district has the highest number of unemployed youth (21,633), followed by Vadodara (18,732) and Ahmedabad (16,400), while Devbhoomi Dwarka reported the lowest number of unemployed individuals in the state (2,362).