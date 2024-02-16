Panel Established by Centre to Address Pesky Calls Issue

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has formed a committee comprising representatives from various regulatory bodies, telemarketing firms, and the cellular industry to develop guidelines addressing the problem of pesky calls, which infringe upon users’ privacy and rights. Chaired by DoCA Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, a recent meeting highlighted that the majority of such calls originate from the financial services and real estate sectors, with spam callers increasingly resorting to internet-based platforms like WhatsApp to promote fraudulent schemes or job offers, further complicating the issue.

The committee’s objective is to curb the nuisance of unwanted calls and safeguard consumers’ interests. With participation from entities such as the Department of Telecom, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and major telecom operators like BSNL, Vodafone, Airtel, and Reliance, the government is urging strict compliance with existing provisions, including the use of the 140 number series to identify callers. Despite efforts by the DoT and TRAI to tackle spam messages and calls, the persistence of pesky calls remains a concern, necessitating concerted action from all stakeholders.