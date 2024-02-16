PM Modi expresses gratitude to Emir of Qatar

PM Modi expresses gratitude to Qatari Emir for releasing 8 Indian naval veterans from death row, praises his support for the welfare of the Indian community. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra highlights PM Modi’s appreciation during talks in Doha, inviting the Emir to visit India. The meeting between Modi and the Emir strengthens bilateral ties, with discussions focusing on trade, investment, technology, and culture cooperation. PM Modi emphasizes the significance of India-Qatar friendship and expresses thanks for Qatar’s hospitality.

During the visit, Modi and the Emir discuss various bilateral engagement aspects, regional importance, and common priorities. They review historical and economic relations and outline plans for enhancing cooperation. Both leaders stress the need for strategic investment, energy partnership, and technological collaboration. PM Modi also meets with the Father Amir Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, acknowledging his visionary leadership and affirming the unwavering bond between India and Qatar.

The bilateral trade between India and Qatar stands at nearly $20 billion, with recent agreements signed for LNG supply. Cooperation between the two nations spans diverse sectors, with PM Modi’s visit marking another milestone in strengthening ties initiated in his 2016 visit to Doha. The Indian community’s role in Qatar’s development is recognized, underscoring the importance of people-to-people ties in fostering the bilateral partnership.