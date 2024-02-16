Report: Deaths of four Indian-origin people in California appear to be a case of murder-suicide

On Thursday (Feb 15), the US police disclosed that the deaths of four members of an Indian-origin family in San Mateo, California, appear to be a case of murder-suicide, with Indian-origin individual Anand Sujith Henry identified as the suspect.

As per police reports, the man purportedly killed his wife and their four-year-old twins before taking his own life with a firearm in a grisly murder-suicide incident.

This statement came from the police following the discovery of the bodies of 42-year-old Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Priyanka Benziger (40), and their twin sons Noah and Neithan at their residence valued at $2.1 million in California.

The police officers found the couple deceased inside a bathroom, both with gunshot wounds, during a welfare check conducted on Monday (Feb 12). The children were also discovered deceased in a bedroom.

The San Mateo Police Department issued a statement confirming the identities of the deceased: Anand Henry (father), Alice Benziger (mother), and their minor twin boys. Furthermore, they disclosed that a 9mm handgun, registered legally to Henry, was located on the bathroom floor where the bodies of both adults were found.