Resident of Alwar district, Rajasthan loses his life after being attacked by lions at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park

Prahlad Gujjar, a 34-year-old resident of Bansur municipality in Alwar district, Rajasthan, tragically lost his life in an encounter with lions at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India, on Thursday (February 15).

Despite purchasing a ticket for admission as a solitary visitor, he disregarded safety regulations and entered the lions’ enclosure with the aim of taking a selfie.

Even though the on-duty watcher spotted him from a distance of 200 meters and raised an alarm, Prahlad managed to climb a tall wall, gaining access to a secluded area designated exclusively for caretakers and medical personnel.

In the enclosure, which housed one female and two male lions, a male lion named Dungarpur swiftly attacked Prahlad, seizing him by the neck and tearing his clothing. Despite his attempts to flee by climbing a tree, the lion’s aggression prevailed as it dragged him back into the enclosure and carried him for a hundred meters.

The watcher intervened and successfully drove the lion back into its cage. Zoo authorities and local law enforcement promptly responded, recovering Prahlad’s body from the enclosure. Although CCTV footage confirmed his entry onto the zoo premises, there were no cameras installed near the lions’ enclosure.

Speculations arose regarding Prahlad’s mental state or potential intoxication, but the police refrained from commenting, stating that a conclusive evaluation would only be possible following a post-mortem examination.