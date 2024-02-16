Skoda unveils 2025 Skoda Octavia Facelift: Details

Mumbai: Skoda Auto has f unveiled the 2025 Octavia Facelift for global markets. The car will be available in sedan and estate body styles, depending on the market.

The 2025 Skoda Octavia facelift features a revised front design, including a redesigned butterfly grille and reworked bumper. The headlights have been updated with Matrix LED technology and a new two-element LED DRL signature. It also has alloy wheels. Depending on the version, the size of wheels range from 16 to 19 inches.

The cabin has a new dual-tone brown and black theme with brushed silver accents. It also comes with a 13-inch floating touchscreen infotainment screen for the top trims (10-inch for lower trims). The car has a dual-zone automatic climate control, streamlined air conditioning vents, physical buttons for key automotive functions and a 10-inch digital instrument console.

A panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, and a top-tier sound system are all included in the new Octavia. The safety features include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ISOFIX anchorages, and a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The 2025 Octavia is available with multiple engine choices, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 2-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2-litre diesel. Buyers will have the option to choose between manual and automatic transmissions. Both the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines will come equipped with a mild hybrid system, which will only be paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.