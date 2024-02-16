Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher for fourth day in a row.

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Friday for the fourth day in a row. At close, BSE Sensex was up 376.26 points, or 0.52%, at 72,426.64. NSE Nifty settled at 22,040.70, up 129.95 points, or 0.59% .

The broader market ended higher as all the sector indices were also higher, barring Oil & Gas and PSU Bank that closed down 0.61% and 0.836%, respectively. Auto closed up 2.21%, while Realty, closed up 1.53%, Pharma up 1.63%, IT up 1.26% and Healthcare indices closed up 1.12%. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices up nearly 1 percent each.

About 1950 shares advanced, 1367 shares declined, and 56 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Wipro, SBI Life Insurance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, L&T, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki. Top losers were Power Grid Corp., SBI Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC, ONGC, Britannia Industries and Axis Bank.