Tata Motors adds 3 new variants to Punch, 10 variants discontinued

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Tata Motors revised its micro SUV Punch line-up. Tata Motors has added 3 new variants to the Punch line-up. Tata has also decided to discontinue 10 existing variants of the SUV.

Tata Punch was first launched in the Indian market in 2021. The company sold a record 1 lakh units of Tata Punch over a period of just 10 months. The Punch has recently surpassed the Nexon to become the top-selling product of Tata.

All the camo trims of the Tata Punch have been taken off the market. The discontinued variants are Camo Adventure MT, Camo Adventure Rhythm MT, Camo Accomplished Dazzle MT, Camo Accomplished AMT, Camo Adventure AMT, Camo Accomplished MT, Camo Adventure Rhythm AMT, Camo Accomplished Dazzle AMT, Creative Flagship MT dual-tone and Creative dual-tone variants.

Tata Motors has rolled out the Creative MT, Creative Flagship MT and Creative AMT trims. While the base MT costs Rs 8.85 lakh, the AMT and Flagship MT variants get price tags of Rs 9.45 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh respectively (all prices are ex-showroom).

The car is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is capable of producing a maximum power of 87 bhp at 6,000 RPM and a peak torque of 115 Nm at 3150-3350 RPM. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT, depending on the variant. The CNG variant of the Tata Punch comes with a manual gearbox.

The car features a 7.0-inch Harman touchscreen having Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic projector headlamps, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and washer, LED daytime running lamps, cruise control, puddle lamps and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.