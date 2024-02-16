Tejashwi Yadav Participates in Rahul’s ‘Nyay Yatra’ in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ as it recommenced from Bihar’s Sasaram district on Friday. Starting from the party’s district office, the yatra is set to pass through Mohania in Kaimur district before entering Uttar Pradesh later in the day. Both Yadav and Gandhi were seen seated on the roof of a vehicle, greeted by enthusiastic crowds along the route, with locals lining up on both sides of the road to witness the procession.

As part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, the opposition leaders will address a public gathering in Kaimur around 3 pm. During a rally in Aurangabad district on Thursday, Gandhi expressed solidarity with protesting farmers, drawing parallels between their plight and that of soldiers guarding the nation’s borders. The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, launched in Manipur on January 14, aims to cover 6,713 km across 110 districts in 15 states, concluding in Mumbai on March 20.