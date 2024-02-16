Two individuals apprehended with cocaine and opium valued at Rs 1.2 cr

Two men, Onkar Shelke (18) and Kunal Suryavanshi (20), were apprehended in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday for allegedly carrying cocaine and opium valued at Rs 1.2 crore, according to police sources. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officers intercepted the suspects, who were riding a high-end motorcycle without a registration number, stated Rajesh Dandotia, additional deputy commissioner of police.

Upon searching the individuals, authorities discovered approximately 95 grams of cocaine and 1.5 kilograms of opium. The confiscated contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 1.2 crore. The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway, confirmed the official.