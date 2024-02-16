Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approves bill legalising the medical use of cannabis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has formally sanctioned a bill endorsing the medical use of cannabis, as disclosed by a parliamentary database on Thursday (Feb 15). This groundbreaking decision signals a significant departure in Ukraine’s stance on cannabis legislation, with the aim of providing relief to millions of individuals grappling with various medical conditions.

The legalization of medical cannabis holds immense importance for more than 6 million Ukrainians, encompassing cancer patients, civilians contending with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and injured soldiers. These individuals rely on cannabis-based treatments to manage their health issues and alleviate symptoms associated with their ailments.

What are the primary provisions outlined in the bill?

The bill, ratified by President Zelensky on Tuesday, is slated to come into effect six months subsequent to its formal publication. It is imperative to note that the legislation upholds the prohibition on the sale or distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes.

Initially endorsed by the parliament in December with the support of wartime volunteers, the bill encountered opposition from factions within the party led by former Prime Minister Yuliia Tymoshenko, who perceive it as a potential threat to the nation’s future. Despite political divisions, the Ukrainian health ministry has voiced its support for the legislation. As part of its responsibilities, the ministry is tasked with compiling an exhaustive list of diseases and conditions warranting prescriptions for medical cannabis.