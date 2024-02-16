White House: President Biden working ‘very hard’ to thwart attacks on Indian students

The White House has emphasized President Joe Biden and his administration’s concerted efforts to address the attacks targeting Indian and Indian-American students across the United States.

John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, made this announcement in response to a series of assaults on students of Indian descent in various regions of the country.

Kirby stressed the unequivocal condemnation of violence, particularly when motivated by factors such as race, gender, or religion, labeling such behavior as unacceptable within the United States. He expressed these sentiments while addressing reporters, addressing concerns regarding the numerous attacks on students of Indian origin.

Kirby underscored the diligent efforts undertaken by President Biden and his administration to combat and prevent such attacks, emphasizing their collaboration with state and local authorities. The objective is to thwart and disrupt these assaults and to ensure that individuals contemplating such actions understand the consequences and will be held accountable.

In essence, Kirby’s remarks highlight the firm stance of the administration against acts of violence driven by discriminatory motives. The administration is actively engaged in coordinating efforts with relevant authorities to enhance security measures and deter potential perpetrators. This demonstrates the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the safety and well-being of Indian and Indian-American students in the United States.