Delicious Lemon Pepper Fish: A Quick and Easy Recipe!

Ingredients:

– 4 fish fillets (any white fish like tilapia, cod, or halibut)

– 2 tablespoons olive oil

– 2 tablespoons lemon juice

– 2 teaspoons lemon zest

– 1 teaspoon black pepper

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking dish with parchment paper or lightly grease it with olive oil.

2. Pat dry the fish fillets with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

3. In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, black pepper, salt, and minced garlic to make the marinade.

4. Place the fish fillets in the prepared baking dish and brush the marinade evenly over each fillet, coating both sides.

5. Let the fish marinate for about 10-15 minutes to absorb the flavors.

6. Bake the fish in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the fish is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork.

7. Once cooked, remove the fish from the oven and garnish with fresh chopped parsley, if desired.

8. Serve the lemon pepper fish hot with your favorite side dishes like steamed vegetables, rice, or a salad.