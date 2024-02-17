Akasa Air announces flights to this Gulf country: Details

Mumbai: Leading private sector air carrier in the country, Akasa Air has decided to operate flights to Qatar. The airline will operate four non-stop flights a week connecting Mumbai with Doha. The service will begin from March 28, 2024. Bookings for flights are now open.

With this, Akasa Air becomes the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record period of 19 months since its inception.

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. Since its launch, Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, and Doha (Qatar).

Akasa Air will add 54 additional aircraft in next few years, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.