Akasa Air launches flights from Ayodhya: Details

Ayodhya: India based private air carrier, Akasa Air has commenced the flights from Ayodhya. The airline will operate daily flights connecting Pune and Ayodhya via Delhi. Travellers can book flights on Akasa Air’s website, or through multiple leading online travel agency (OTA).

Meanwhile, the airline has cancelled 4 flights daily on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route. The cancellation was taken following government guidelines issued to reduce congestion at the Mumbai airport. The civil aviation ministry has asked Mumbai airport operator MIAL to cut the number of scheduled flights and also restrict private jet operations for longer hours.

‘Flight operations of airlines to/from Mumbai are expected to be impacted with guidelines being implemented to reduce runway congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai. We have to rationalise our network resulting in cancellation of flights QP 1374 & QP 1367 (Mumbai to Bengaluru) and QP 1362 & QP 1366 (Bengaluru to Mumbai) between February 15 to March 30,’ said Akasa Air spokesperson.

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. Since its launch, Akasa Air has served over 7.75 million passengers and connects with 21 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, and Doha (Qatar).

Akasa Air will add 54 additional aircraft in next few years, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.