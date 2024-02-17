Anti-Terrorism Squad arrest foreign national with drugs worth Rs 3.37 crore

Mumbai: The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a foreign national in the Juhu area with MDMA (Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine) worth Rs 3.37 crore. The arrested is identified as Egve John. He was arrested near a five-star hotel on Juhu Tara Road.

‘Egve John was arrested with MDMA worth Rs 3.37 crore, while his associate is on the run. While 2 kilograms of the drug was found on him at the time of arrest, another 250 grams was seized from his associate’s home in Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district,’ the ATS official said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further investigation is underway.