Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian women team create history by entering final

Shah Alam: Indian women shuttlers scripted new history be entering the final of Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia. This is for the first time that an Indian team is entering the summit clash of this tournament.

The Indian women’s team defeated two-time former champions Japan by ‘ 3-2’ in semi-finals on Saturday. For India, World No. 23 pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, world No. 53 Ashmita Chaliha and Anmol Kharb registered wins in the first doubles and second and deciding singles.

World No. 23 pair of Treesa Jolly and and Gayatri Gopichand registered a three-game (21-17, 16-21, 22-20) win over World No. 6 Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida. Ashmita Chaliha defeated Nozomi Okuhara in a straight-game (21-17, 21-14). Anmol Kharb defeated World No. 29 Natsuki Nidaira in straight games (21-14, 21-18).

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu went down to Aya Ohori in straight games (13-21, 20-22) in the singles match. Japanese duo Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto als defeated the Indian pair of PV Sindhu and Ashwini Ponnappa by ‘ 21-14, 21-11.’

India will face Thailand in the final on Sunday. The Indian eves earlier defeated Hong Kong by ‘3-0’ to reach the semi-finals of the for the first time in the history of the competition.

The final appearance keeps India’s hopes of winning a first-ever gold in the continental championship. India had won two bronze medals in men’s team event in the 2016 and 2020 editions.