“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” embarks from Varanasi for second day of UP

On the second day of its journey through Uttar Pradesh, the Congress-led “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” led by Rahul Gandhi arrived in Varanasi. Gandhi, accompanied by state party president Ajay Rai and other Congress leaders, toured the bustling Gudauli area of the city atop an open jeep. During the visit, Gandhi also paid a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, a significant religious site in Varanasi. Additionally, Pallavi Patel from Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) and the Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirathu joined the yatra in Varanasi, adding to its political significance.

The yatra began its journey in Uttar Pradesh after entering the state from Bihar, with a stopover in Chandauli for the night. SP president Akhilesh Yadav has announced his intention to join the yatra in Rae Bareli, further highlighting the political importance of the event. The yatra, spanning from Manipur to Mumbai, will cover 6,700 km across 15 states, aiming to engage with the public and advocate for the message of ‘nyay’ or justice along the way.