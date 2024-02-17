CCPA Seeks Public Feedback on Draft Guidelines to Curb Misleading Ads in Coaching Centers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has invited public feedback on proposed guidelines aimed at curbing misleading advertisements in the coaching sector. These guidelines target false claims regarding success rates, job guarantees, and exam results without verifiable evidence. Stakeholders have been given a 30-day window, ending on March 16, 2024, to provide their comments on the draft guidelines.

The coaching industry often faces criticism for making unsubstantiated claims such as 100% selection rates or guaranteed job placements. To address these concerns, a committee was formed in January, comprising representatives from private coaching institutes, government officials, and consumer protection authorities, to draft these guidelines. The committee, chaired by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs and Chief Commissioner of CCPA, has worked closely with stakeholders to formulate these guidelines.

The draft guidelines define coaching broadly and apply to both online and physical coaching institutes. They emphasize transparency and accountability, prohibiting false claims about success rates and other misleading practices. Additionally, coaching institutes are required to provide accurate information about course details and refrain from attributing student success solely to their services. Notably, this initiative aligns with previous actions by CCPA, such as imposing penalties on coaching institutes for false advertising, underscoring the authority’s commitment to protecting consumers from deceptive practices in the coaching sector.