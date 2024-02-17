Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold appreciated in Kerala for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 45,760, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5720, up by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price edged higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 61,661 per 10 grams, up by Rs 39 or 0.06% while the March Silver contracts settled at Rs 71,272 per kg, lower by Rs 151.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,003.95 per ounce. Gold has lost nearly 1% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,016.00 per ounce. Price of spot platinum fell 0.5% to $893.51/Oz, palladium was steady at $953.68, while silver rose 0.2% to $22.94.