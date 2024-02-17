Crispy Bread Bonda: A Delicious Twist to Your Snack Time

Ingredients:

1. Bread slices – 6

2. Potatoes (boiled and mashed) – 2 large

3. Onion (finely chopped) – 1 medium

4. Green chilies (finely chopped) – 2

5. Ginger (grated) – 1 teaspoon

6. Curry leaves (chopped) – 1 sprig

7. Coriander leaves (chopped) – 2 tablespoons

8. Turmeric powder – 1/4 teaspoon

9. Red chili powder – 1/2 teaspoon

10. Garam masala powder – 1/2 teaspoon

11. Salt – to taste

12. Oil – for deep frying

Instructions:

1. Trim the edges of the bread slices and keep them aside.

2. In a mixing bowl, add the mashed potatoes, finely chopped onion, green chilies, grated ginger, chopped curry leaves, chopped coriander leaves, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix everything well to form a smooth mixture.

3. Take a small portion of the potato mixture and shape it into a small ball.

4. Place the potato ball on a bread slice and cover it with another bread slice. Press the edges firmly to seal.

5. Similarly, prepare all the bread bonda.

6. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

7. Once the oil is hot, carefully drop the prepared bread bonda into the hot oil.

8. Fry the bonda until they turn golden brown and crisp from all sides.

9. Remove the fried bonda using a slotted spoon and drain excess oil on a paper towel.

10. Serve the crispy and delicious bread bonda hot with chutney or sauce of your choice.