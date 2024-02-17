Dawn-to-Dusk Hartal in Wayanad due to Human-Animal Conflicts

Wayanad district in Kerala witnessed a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Saturday, with shops closed and vehicles staying off the roads. The hartal was called by the ruling LDF, opposition UDF, and BJP, demanding permanent solutions to the persistent issue of human-elephant conflicts in the region. The agitation intensified following the recent death of an eco-tourism guide from the forest department who was attacked by an elephant near Kuruva island.

The deceased, identified as Paul, encountered the elephant while stationed near the Eco Tourism center, attempting to divert people away from the area due to an ongoing operation to capture the elephant, which had previously trampled another man to death. Last week, the district was rocked by protests after another individual, Aji, fell victim to an elephant attack in the Mananthavady area.

The hartal resulted in vehicular traffic blockades along major routes connecting Karnataka and other parts of the state. Towns like Kalpetta, Bathery, Mananthavady, and Lakidi witnessed complete shutdowns. State Forest Minister A K Saseendran expressed condolences over Paul’s death and assured assistance to his family. Despite efforts by the Forest department, including the deployment of Rapid Response Teams and thermal cameras, the elusive elephant remains uncaptured, posing ongoing risks to the local population.