Defense Ministry approves Purchase of Military Equipment Valued at Rs 84,560 Cr

The Defence Ministry, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the procurement of military equipment worth Rs 84,560 crore on Friday, including multi-mission maritime aircraft, to bolster the combat capabilities of the armed forces. The decision was made during a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC).

Among the approved proposals are new generation anti-tank mines, air defence tactical control radar, heavy weight torpedoes, medium range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft, flight refueller aircraft, and software-defined radios. These acquisitions aim to enhance various aspects of the armed forces’ capabilities, including surveillance, interdiction, and air defence systems.

The DAC’s nod for the procurement of medium range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft is particularly aimed at bolstering the surveillance and interdiction capacities of both the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard. Additionally, the approval for acquiring air defence tactical control radar aims to enhance air defence systems, especially in detecting slow, small, and low-flying targets. Another significant approval was granted for the procurement of Flight Refueller Aircraft, which is intended to augment the operational capabilities and reach of the Indian Air Force.