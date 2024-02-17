Emirates issues advisory for travellers: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has issued an advisory for travellers. The airline said that its lounge at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport (DXB) is undergoing refurbishment, hence some of the meals will not be available for passengers.

‘We’re transforming our First Class Lounge on Concourse B in Dubai. While we make these improvements, some of your favourite meals and snacks may not be available and there may be some noise disturbance. You can continue to use our lounge, or you can enjoy our full lounge experience on Concourse A or C,’ the airline said in a statement on its website.

Also Read: Akasa Air announces flights to this Gulf country: Details

Some of the benefits of First Class Lounge include complimentary Wi-Fi, spa treatment, direct boarding, business centre facility and a quiet area for the travellers. The First Class lounge is complimentary for customers flying in First Class and for Emirates Skywards Platinum members. Passengers who are not eligible for complimentary entry can pay to access the lounges in Dubai as well as selected lounges around the world.

Passengers can enter the airline’s airport lounge in Concourse B through contactless facial recognition. Travellers can register for a biometric airport path at check-in with just a quick photo.