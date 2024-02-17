Essential nutrients every woman must have after 30

Leading nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a list of essential nutrients that a women aged 30 must include in their diet. ‘Explore our carousel for the top 5 nutrients every woman in her 30s needs. From Vitamin D for a radiant mood to Folate for a pregnancy protector, these essentials are your daily fuel. Perfect for working warriors, mothers-to-be, and all the incredible women embracing life’s vibrant chapters,’ she said on her Instagram page.

Vitamin D: It helps to boost your mood and strengthen your immunity.

Iron: Add more iron-rich foods to your diet. It is a perfect energy booster. It is essential to curb the risk of anaemia. Iron helps with red blood cells, better oxygen supply and helps with vitamin c absorption as well.

Omega 3: It is essential for heart health, and brain function and it also fights inflammation. It is essential to boost neurological function, and anti-inflammatory properties and helps produce hormones required for the body.

Also Read: Add these food items in diet to reduce belly fat

Calcium: Calcium is known to strengthen bones but that is not all. With age, bone density reduces increasing the risk of arthritis, and osteoporosisIt helps to improve muscle movement and nerve function as well.

Folate: This is one vitamin that one must include in the diet. Especially all new mothers should be more mindful to incorporate folate-rich foods in their diet. Folate is a water solube vitamin. This vitamin B9 is essential during pregnancy as it helps with the baby’s growth. Folic acid also boost oxygen supply.