Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March Continues

On the fifth day of the ongoing farmers’ protest in Punjab, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has planned to stage dharnas outside the residences of three prominent BJP leaders in the state. This protest action is part of the farmers’ broader demands, which include seeking a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). Alongside these demonstrations, the union will also organize protests at toll plazas across Punjab, showing solidarity with the farmers participating in the “Delhi Chalo” march.

Since Tuesday, farmers have been steadfast at the border points between Punjab and Haryana as part of their “Delhi Chalo” march, organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Despite facing obstacles from security forces, the protesters have maintained their positions, continuing to press the central government to address their demands, notably the implementation of MSP as a legal entitlement. Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), led by Gurnam Singh Charuni in Haryana, is set to conduct a tractor rally in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Additionally, Union ministers and farmer leaders are scheduled to convene for the fourth round of talks on Sunday, following previous inconclusive discussions on February 8, 12, and 15.