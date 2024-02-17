Follow these dietary tips to improve mental health in PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder. It is commonly found in women of reproductive age. It is characterised by cysts on the ovaries, irregular periods, excess androgen (male hormone) levels, and other symptoms such as weight gain, acne, and hair growth.

The hormonal imbalances, physical symptoms, and difficulties in conceiving associated with PCOS can lead to anxiety, depression, mood swings, and decreased quality of life. Women with PCOS also have a higher risk of developing conditions like bipolar disorder and eating disorders.

Here are a few dietary tips that can help improve mental health in PCOS:

Consume a balanced diet:

Eating a well-balanced diet with a variety of nutrients is essential for overall health. Include whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats in your meals.

2. Choose low-glycemic index (GI) foods:

Opt for foods with a low glycemic index, like whole grains, legumes, and non-starchy vegetables.

3. Control sugar intake:

Limiting your consumption of added sugars and refined carbohydrates can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent energy crashes and mood swings.

4. Include omega-3 fatty acids:

Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, have been linked to improved mood and decreased symptoms of depression.

5. Stay hydrated:

Aim to drink enough water throughout the day to stay properly hydrated.

6. Consider antioxidant-rich foods:

Antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables, such as berries, spinach, and broccoli, have been associated with improved mental health. They help combat oxidative stress and inflammation.

7. Prioritise gut health:

Include probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables in your diet to support gut health.

8. Manage caffeine intake:

Caffeine can affect sleep patterns and exacerbate anxiety symptoms.

9. Avoid alcohol and limit caffeine:

Alcohol can have negative effects on mental health, including depression and anxiety.

10. Seek professional advice:

Consulting with a registered dietitian or a healthcare professional experienced in PCOS can provide personalised guidance for your dietary needs to improve both physical and mental health.