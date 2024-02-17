FSSAI Provides Training to Government Canteen Food Handlers

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated training sessions for food handlers at state and Union Territory Bhawans as well as government office canteens in Delhi. The training has already commenced in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Sikkim Bhawans, with plans to extend it to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Manipur Bhawans next. With 34 Bhawans in the capital, FSSAI aims to cover all of them in due course.

The training program forms part of FSSAI’s efforts to bolster food safety practices nationwide through its flagship initiative, the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) program. It focuses on educating food handlers involved in the food business about food safety regulations, personal hygiene, allergen management, food operation and control, documentation, labeling, training methods, and emerging industry trends within a four-hour session.

Conducted in collaboration with the Department of Personnel and Training, North Block, these training sessions are designed to elevate food safety standards across state/UT Bhawans and government office canteens. By training 25 lakh food business operators over the next three years, as pledged by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on World Food Safety Day, the initiative aims to foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement within the food sector. Completing the training earns participants a Food Safety Supervisor certificate, recognized nationwide, with 3,58,224 staff already trained under the FoSTaC program in 2023-24.