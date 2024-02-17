Govt grants permission to start ANM GNM BSc Nursing courses

The Bihar government has authorized 17 nursing institutes to commence Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), and BSc Nursing programs, following the guidelines outlined by the Indian Nursing Council (INC). A notification issued by the state Health department on February 16 officially announced this decision. These institutes will collectively offer a total of 1,020 seats, with each institute providing 60 seats.

The ANM course, a two-year diploma, and the GNM course, a three-year program including a six-month internship, will be offered by nine and four institutes respectively. Additionally, four institutes will offer the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing), which is a four-year undergraduate degree program. The notification highlights that these courses will be conducted in accordance with the guidelines prescribed by the INC and the Bihar government under the Nurses Training Recognition, Affiliation, and Conduction of Examination of School of Nursing Rules 1997.

The ANM courses will be available in institutes situated across various locations such as Manjhaul, Madhepura, Paliganj, and others. Similarly, the GNM courses will be offered in institutes located in Madhuban, Motihara, Nalanda, and Nawada. Furthermore, colleges providing BSc Nursing courses are located in districts like Purnea, Bettiah, Saran, and Muzaffarpur. These institutes and colleges operate under the supervision of their respective government hospitals, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.