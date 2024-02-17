Gujarat tourism receives Rs 142 cr for advertisements and events in two years

The Gujarat government disclosed in the Assembly on Friday that it allocated Rs 142.38 crore over the past two years to promote tourism in the state through advertisements and events. Additionally, Rs 46 crore was expended on government-sponsored festivals like ‘Navratri Mahotsav,’ ‘Ranotsav,’ and ‘Patangotsav’ (kite festival), with Rs 2.35 crore utilized for lodging, food, and transportation during these festivities.

Responding to queries posed by Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, the government outlined that Rs 16.35 crore was disbursed for the Navratri Festival, Rs 22.39 crore for Ranotsav, and Rs 7.28 crore for the Kite Festival during the mentioned period. Moreover, Rs 2.35 crore was earmarked for hotel accommodations, meals, and transportation expenses over the past two years.

Further, Congress MLA Tushar Chaudhary inquired about the expenditure on tourism advertisements and programs, prompting the government to clarify that Rs 142.38 crore was spent for such purposes in the preceding two years. Additionally, BJP MLA Praveen Mali’s query revealed that despite efforts to develop tourism facilities in Nadabet, Banaskantha district, tourist numbers declined due to Cyclone Biporjoy.