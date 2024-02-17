Gulf country announces half-day holiday on February 22: Details

Manama: Bahrain has announced a half-day holiday for public sector organisations on Thursday, February 22.The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting. Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, President of the Civil Service Bureau (CSB) issued civil service directives following the Cabinet’s decision for this.

As per the government order, Thursday, February 22 will be a half-working day for employees working in the ministries, government departments, and public institutions. This holiday was announced to allow employees to participate in the annual Bahrain National Sports Day events.

Also Read; Akasa Air launches flights from Ayodhya: Details

Shaikh Daij bin Salman instructed all ministries and government organisations to ensure a normal flow of work so as not to affect public services and hold sports programmes for their staff between 11am and 2pm.