India and Taiwan ink migration and mobility agreement

India and Taiwan signed a migration and mobility agreement aimed at facilitating the employment of Indian workers across various sectors in Taiwan, indicating a renewed momentum in bilateral cooperation. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed virtually by officials from both sides, including the Director General of the India-Taipei Association and the head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in New Delhi. This agreement follows years of discussions between the two countries and is expected to designate India as a “new source” country for migrant workers in Taiwan.

The agreement involves discussions on various aspects such as industries suitable for Indian workers, the number of jobs available, recruitment methods, and qualifications required for employment. Taiwan, grappling with an ageing population and low birth rate, aims to address the shortage of workers in sectors like manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and caregiving through the recruitment of migrant laborers. The Taiwanese labor ministry plans to submit the MoU for legislative review and hold working-level meetings with India to finalize implementation details.

Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, India-Taiwan relations have witnessed growth, with increasing bilateral trade and investment. Taiwanese investments in India have exceeded USD 4 billion, covering a range of industries. Both countries maintain representative offices to facilitate interactions, business, tourism, and cultural exchanges. While China claims Taiwan as its territory, Taiwan views itself as distinct and maintains separate interactions with various countries, including India, to strengthen bilateral cooperation.