Infinix launches Hot 40i in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Infinix Hot 40i was launched in India. Offered in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starlit Black and Starfall Green colours, the Infinix Hot 40i starts in India at Rs. 8,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, including bank offers. The 8GB + 256GB configuration is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 9,999. The phone will be available for sale in the country from February 21.

Sporting a 6.5-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 480nits of peak brightness, the Infinix Hot 40i comes with an 89.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MC1 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB. It ships with Android 13-based XOS 13.0.

The Infinix Hot 40i carries a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI-backed sensor alongside a Quad-LED Ring flash. The front camera houses a 32-megapixel sensor accompanied by dual flash.

The Infinix Hot 40i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired fast charging. The phone comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. It also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, FM and NFC connectivity. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.