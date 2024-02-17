IronMan 2024: Gulf country announces partial traffic closure

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police(ROP) has announced partial traffic closure in Muscat Governorate on Saturday, 17 February, 2024. The road closure was announced during the IronMan World Championship 2024. The IronMan World Championship 2024includes swimming, cycling, and running.

Thus, parking of vehicles is prohibited on both sides of the adjacent roads as follows:

Cycling Competition Route: parking of vehicles is prohibited on both sides of the adjacent roads

The race will start at 11 am from behind InterContinental Muscat Hotel towards the Ministry of Foreign Affairs traffic lights to the Culture roundabout, return from the front of the Ministry of Health on the same route to reach Al Sarouj traffic lights, turn left to Darsait-Qurum Road, then to Matrah Corniche via Al Bustan and Al Wadi Al Kabir to Darsait traffic lights, turn left to Ruwi to the Wilayat of Al Amerat through Wadi Aday, return from the roundabout opposite Al Amerat Police Station to Qurum via Wadi Aday and Wattayah, turn right to the Ministry of Foreign traffic lights and end at the starting point.

Running Competition Route:

The race will start from behind InterContinental Muscat Hotel towards the Ministry of Foreign Affairs traffic lights and the Children’s Museum to reach Qurum Natural Park and return to Shatti Al-Qurum road.