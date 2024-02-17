Jaishankar meets with Blinken in Munich

S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, engages in talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other high-profile figures during a meeting in Munich. The discussions focus on bilateral matters and global issues such as the situation in West Asia, Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific region. The meetings take place on the sidelines of a security conference held in Munich.

During the talks with Blinken, Jaishankar reviews the progress in India-US strategic ties and deliberates on various aspects of their relationship. The discussions come amidst recent developments, including the proposed supply of long-endurance drones to India by the Biden administration. Additionally, the talks address concerns raised following allegations made by the US regarding an alleged plot involving an Indian agent. Meanwhile, separate discussions with European leaders and the British Foreign Secretary also cover bilateral cooperation, regional issues, and global perspectives.

Jaishankar’s meetings with European Union’s High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, and Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel touch upon a range of topics. These include global situations, bilateral relationships, and specific issues such as Bulgaria’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance. Overall, the engagements underscore India’s diplomatic efforts to address key international challenges and strengthen ties with strategic partners.