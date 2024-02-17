Kawasaki unveils 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 400: Details

Mumbai: Japanese automobile maker, Kawasaki unveiled its 2024 Eliminator 400 bike in Japan. The bike will launched on March 23. The bike comes in three variants: the Eliminator, Eliminator SE, and Eliminator Plaza Edition.

The Plaza Edition flaunts Pearl Sand Khaki and Pearl Storm Gray shades, while the SE variant boasts dual-tone colors like Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Matte Dark Green and Phantom Blue/Ebony. Both these models sport a Type-C charging port on the handlebar and a GPS-compatible dual-channel dash camera system.

These bikes are built on a sturdy Trellis frame and sports 18-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels. All three Eliminator 400 models share the same 399cc, parallel twin-cylinder, DOHC, 4V liquid-cooled engine generating 48 bhp power and 37 Nm peak torque, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycles also come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers on the rear end, and a 12-liter fuel capacity, weighing in at 176kg.