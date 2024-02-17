Know health benefits of consuming bone broth

Bone broth is a type of stock made by simmering animal bones. It is made by using chicken, beef, or fish, along with vegetables and herbs in water for an extended period of time, usually between 12 to 48 hours. This slow-cooking process allows the bones and tissues to release various beneficial nutrients that are then incorporated into the broth.

Bone broth is considered healthy for several reasons:

1. Nutrient-dense:

It is rich in vitamins and minerals, including calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and collagen, among others.

2. Supports joint health:

Bone broth is abundant in collagen and gelatine. Collagen and gelatine have been found to help maintain joint elasticity and reduce joint pain. This can be especially beneficial for people with joint-related issues such as arthritis.

3. Promotes digestive health:

The gelatine in bone broth can soothe and heal the digestive tract. This can in return help in aiding conditions like leaky gut syndrome.

4. Boosts the immune system:

The amino acids and other compounds in bone broth are anti-inflammatory. The anti-inflammatory qualities of the bone broth along with its being nutrient-dense can be immunity boosting.

5. Enhances skin health:

Collagen and other compounds in bone broth promote healthier skin, hair, and nails. Collagen is widely known for its benefits in skin health and in slowing down skin ageing.

6. Supports weight loss:

Bone broth is low in calories and high in protein, which can make you feel more satiated and aid in weight management. It also provides you with all the nutrients you need to stay fit.

7. Improves sleep:

The amino acid glycine found in bone broth can improve sleep quality and promote a more restful night.

8. Strengthens bones:

The minerals found in bone broth, such as calcium and magnesium, contribute to optimal bone health.

9. Supports detoxification:

Bone broth contains glycine and glutathione. These compounds are extremely helpful in aiding the body in detoxifying harmful substances.

10. Anti-ageing effects:

The high levels of collagen and antioxidants in bone broth can help reduce the signs of ageing and promote overall vitality.