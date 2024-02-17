Mid-February Heat Alert: Four Kerala Districts Under Yellow Alert

As February progresses, Kerala is witnessing an unusual surge in temperatures, prompting the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to issue its first heat warning of the year. With temperatures rising significantly ahead of the summer season, a yellow alert has been declared for four districts: Kannur, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Kozhikode. Predictions indicate that these districts could experience temperatures three to four degrees above the normal range. In particular, Kannur may see temperatures reaching around 38 degrees Celsius, while Kottayam could witness temperatures hitting 37 degrees Celsius. Alappuzha and Kozhikode are expected to experience maximum temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius.

Automatic weather stations have detected a notable increase in temperatures across most districts, signaling the onset of warmer weather. Despite it still being winter, temperature fluctuations have become apparent, with some districts experiencing cooler mornings followed by hotter afternoons. The KSDMA has emphasized the need for caution, advising the public to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours of 11am to 3pm. Additionally, there are calls for greater vigilance from the India Meteorology Department (IMD) regarding temperature data from automatic weather stations, as this data often reflects higher temperatures than those reported by traditional methods.