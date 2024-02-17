Moderate intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Lahore: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 12:57 am (IST). The depth of earthquake was recorded at 190 kilometers. No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

Pakistan has a history of more severe earthquakes, with the strongest recorded being a 7.7 magnitude quake that hit the Awaran, Kech region on September 24, 2013.