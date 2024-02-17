New Release Date Set for Jr NTR’s ‘Devara’

The highly anticipated release of “Devara” starring Jr NTR has been postponed by six months, with the film now scheduled to hit the screens on October 10, as announced by the makers on Friday. Initially planned for an April 5 release, the two-part high-octane action drama set in the coastal regions of India will now be unveiled later in the year. Jr NTR took to his official social media page to share the new release date, stating, “‘#Devara’ Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24,” thereby informing fans of the updated schedule.

Directed by Koratala Siva, “Devara” features a stellar cast including Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, the film has garnered significant attention for its intriguing storyline and star-studded ensemble. With the revised release date, fans can expect to witness a grand cinematic experience when “Devara” finally graces the silver screen in October.