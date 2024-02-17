Ola Electric slashes prices of its S1 electric scooter range: Details

Mumbai: Leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, Ola Electric, has slashed the prices of its S1 electric scooter range. The price is reduced by up to Rs 25,000. The company offers S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro.

The price cut comes following the softening of battery cell prices in the international markets. A battery makes up nearly 40% of the cost of an electric vehicle (EV).

‘You asked, we delivered! We are reducing our prices by up to Rs 25,000 starting today for the month of February for all of you! Breaking all barriers to #EndICEage,’ Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following are the updated prices (ex-showroom) of the Ola S1 range of electric scooters.

Model New Price Old Price Difference

Ola S1 X+ Rs 84,999 Rs 1,09,999 Rs 25,000

Ola S1 Air Rs 1,04,999 Rs 1,19,999 Rs 15,000

Ola S1 Pro Rs 1,29,999 Rs 1,47,499 Rs 17,500

Ola Electric’s retail sales increased 75.73% to 32,252 units in January 2024 from 18,353 units in the same month last year, according to data from the industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The company sold 30,263 units in December 2023.