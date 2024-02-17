Protest in Kerala: Residents bring bodies of man and cow killed in wild animal attacks

Massive protests erupted in Kerala’s Wayanad on Saturday following a string of fatal human-animal conflicts, escalating into violence that prompted police intervention. The demonstration was triggered by the death of Paul, a 49-year-old staff member at the Kuruva Dweep Eco-Tourism Centre, who was trampled by a wild elephant while on duty in Pakkom on February 16. This incident marked the third fatal elephant attack in the region within a month.

Protesters voiced demands including compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the deceased’s family, permanent government employment for his next of kin, and coverage of his daughter’s educational expenses. Additionally, they urged the government to absolve the deceased’s outstanding bank loans. Initially peaceful, the protest turned aggressive around 11 am, with demonstrators hurling objects at lawmakers and police, prompting a lathi charge by law enforcement. Some protesters even vandalized a forest department Jeep, deflating its tires and damaging its roof.

In a symbolic gesture, protesters brought the carcass of a cow, presumably killed in a tiger attack earlier that day, and tied it to the bonnet of a Forest Department vehicle. These incidents highlight the growing tension and public outcry over wildlife attacks in the region, with recent fatalities including Ajeesh on February 10 and Lakshman on January 30. Responding to the escalating crisis, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for a high-level meeting on February 20, bringing together ministers from revenue, forest, and local self-government departments, along with district representatives and senior officials, to address the issues surrounding wildlife attacks in Wayanad.