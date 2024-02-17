Ram temple in Ayodhya to remain closed for an hour daily: Details and timings

Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s Ram temple will remain closed for an hour in the afternoon every day. The chief priest of the Ram Mandir announced this.

‘Shri Ram Lalla is a five-year-old child and he cannot take the stress of staying awake for such long hours. So to give some rest to the child deity, the trust has decided that the doors of the temple will remain closed from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, so that the deity may take rest’, said Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das.

Meanwhile, the temple trust has increased the time of ‘darshan’ from 6 am to 10 pm. The decision has been taken considering the heavy rush of devotees. Before the consecration ceremony, the timing of ‘darshan’ was from 7 am to 6 pm, including a 2-hour afternoon break from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22 in a ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple was opened for darshan to the general public on January 23. Since the inauguration of the temple, more than a million devotees and pilgrims have visited the holy site.