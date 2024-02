Rolling road closures announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced rolling road closures on Monday because of the UAE Tour men’s cycling race. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi said that there will be rolling closures from 12.35pm to 4.30pm in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra Region for the first stage of the Tour.

The first stage will be from Al Dhafra Walk Madinat Zayed to Liwa Palace over a distance of 143km. The first closure will take place from 12.35pm to 1pm followed by the second phase from 1pm to 1.45pm.

The third phase is from 1.45pm to 1.55pm followed by the fourth phase from 1.55pm to 2.15pm. The fifth phase will be from 2.15pm to 3.05pm followed by the sixth phase from 3.05pm to 3.30pm.

The seventh phase will take place from 3.30pm to 3.40pm with the eighth and final phase of the day from 3.40pm to 4.30pm.Following the successful running of the UAE Tour Women, the men’s Tour will take place from February 19 to 25.

Riders will compete over seven stages, traversing a distance of 980km.