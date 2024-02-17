Simple recipe for a delicious pumpkin pie smoothie

Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup pumpkin puree (canned or homemade)

– 1 ripe banana

– 1/2 cup Greek yogurt (plain or vanilla flavored)

– 1/2 cup milk (dairy or non-dairy)

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)

– 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1 cup ice cubes

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine the pumpkin puree, banana, Greek yogurt, milk, honey or maple syrup (if using), pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract.

2. Add the ice cubes to the blender.

3. Blend until smooth and creamy, scraping down the sides of the blender as needed to ensure everything is well combined.

4. Taste and adjust sweetness or spice level as desired.

5. Pour the smoothie into glasses and serve immediately.

6. Optionally, garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a dollop of whipped cream before serving.