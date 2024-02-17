Simple ways to deal with wet dreams

Wet dreams or nocturnal emissions or even nightfalls are involuntary orgasms which take place when a person is asleep. This is more common in men. This condition is when you genitals are stimulated by either your clothes or your sleeping position which leads to ejaculation. That leaves a wet patch on your clothes.

As per sexologists, sleep orgasms are actual physical orgasm. Most remember their erotic dreams right after waking up. While men will have physical evidence of an orgasm (wet dreams), women only have the memory and the jittery feeling.

Wet dreams are an indication of normal functionality of the body. Irrespective of whether or not a person is sexually active, wet dreams can take place and there is nothing strange or abnormal about this phenomenon.

Simple ways to dealt with this:

1. Relax:

Men experience more wet dreams when they are stressed. So you need to relax and sleep peacefully. Ensure to get enough sleep, eat well, and exercise regularly to ensure that wet dreams do not take place.

2. Sleep on your right side:

Start sleeping on your right side. You may also try wearing loose clothes while sleeping. Sleeping on the back or abdomen can lead to stimulation which ends in wet dreams. Also, avoid wearing tight under garments.

3. Avoid watching too much porn:

Watching porn is a way of inducing all sorts of strange thoughts in your mind. Sexual images, videos or even nudity can lead you to thinking that way, especially when you go to sleep. These thoughts then turn into wet dreams.

4. Take cold showers:

One of the major causes of stimulation is sensitivity of genitals. This sensitivity increases as you take warm showers. Hence, cold showers are recommended as they reduce the sensitivity of genitals and also reduce irritation while sleeping.

5. Avoid spicy foods:

Spicy foods is actually a potential reason behind increased sex drive. These foods lead to heating in the body which give you wet dreams. Also, drinking caffeine at night may induce wet dreams.